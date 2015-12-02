Dec 2 An Oakland company working with scientists
from the University of California at Berkeley is claiming a
breakthrough in the race to develop an instant roadside
marijuana breathalyzer.
Hound Labs Inc, whose device is also uniquely designed to
double up as an alcohol breathalyzer, is among a handful of
companies and researchers hoping to capitalize on increasingly
relaxed marijuana laws in the United States.
Hound Labs said on Wednesday it had found an accurate way to
measure THC - the psychoactive component in cannabis - within
one or two blows. The portable device is designed to help
determine if a driver is impaired from recent marijuana use.
The idea is to replace a complicated assortment of costly
blood and urine tests that can take days to get a result and
cannot distinguish between recent and chronic use.
While 23 states have eased access to marijuana for medical
use and four, plus Washington, D.C., allow recreational use,
cannabis remains prohibited under federal law.
New Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also promised
to legalize marijuana for recreational use.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
earlier this year that while cannabis impairs psychomotor skills
and cognitive function, not enough is known about how much is
needed to affect driving performance.
But some states are not waiting to reach a consensus on how
much THC is too much to drive.
Washington and Montana have set a limit of 5
nanograms/milliliter (ng/mL), while Pennsylvania has a 1 ng/mL
limit.
"Right now the standards are completely arbitrary. I would
argue that they are useless," Hound Labs Chief Executive Mike
Lynn told Reuters, noting that existing tests cannot determine
whether a person smoked an hour ago or 12 days earlier.
While Hound Labs' device, is designed to accurately measure
THC levels from smoked pot, it cannot provide evidence of
impairment by itself.
"Our ability to measure THC in breath really should shift
the national dialogue from one about simply detecting if THC is
in someone's body to a conversation where standards can be
developed that reflect actual impairment," said Lynn.
Hound Labs was co-founded in 2014 by former venture
capitalist Lynn, who is also an emergency room doctor and
reserve deputy sheriff.
The company hopes to have its product ready by the end of
next year, assuming all goes well in clinical trials scheduled
to begin next quarter.
Hound Labs says it will price its product at about $1,000,
in line with the average alcohol breathalyzer.
Vancouver-based Cannabix Technologies Inc,
Colorado-based Lifeloc Technologies Inc and a
chemistry professor-PhD student duo at Washington State
University are also known to be developing marijuana
breathalyzers.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)