TORONTO Feb 22 Canadian National Railway
said on Sunday it is meeting with Unifor, the union
representing 4,800 of its mechanical, clerical and intermodal
staff, and hoped to reach a negotiated settlement or an
agreement to enter binding arbitration over their contract
dispute.
Canada's No. 1 railway had called for binding arbitration on
Friday when it first announced it was preparing to lock out
employees represented by the union, a move it said could come as
soon as Monday.
"CN is pleased to be having a meeting the leadership of
Unifor this afternoon. CN hopes to reach a negotiated settlement
with Unifor or to attain the union's agreement to move forward
with binding arbitration to settle the parties' contractual
differences," CN spokesman Mark Hallman said in an email.
Unifor, which on Friday called for CN Rail to return to the
bargaining table, said on its Twitter feed on Saturday that the
railway should negotiate a deal rather than seek arbitration.
With protracted contract talks between CN and Unifor at an
impasse, the union had said on Thursday it planned to proceed
with a vote to strike.
Unifor made the decision after CN on Wednesday said it would
unilaterally alter a labor pact covering staff represented by
Unifor if a new accord was not agreed by Feb. 20.
