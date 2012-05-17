By Mike Collett-White
CANNES, France May 17 It is only day two, but
the Cannes film festival has already uncovered a breakout star
in Belgian Matthias Schoenaerts, who has earned critical acclaim
and plenty of swoons for his portrayal of tough guy Ali in
French drama "Rust and Bone".
Schoenaerts is not new to the big screen -- he has appeared
in more than 20 films including "Bullhead", nominated for a
foreign language film Academy Award earlier this year.
But for thousands of journalists and critics in Cannes for
the annual cinema showcase, a press screening on Thursday of the
moving love story Rust and Bone ("De Rouille et d'Os") was their
first look at the physically imposing 34-year-old.
Within minutes of the movie ending, Schoenaerts was being
asked about his prospects in Hollywood.
"It's funny you say so, because last week they called me for
'Rambo 34', and I said I'll do it if I get 35 and 36 as well,"
he joked at a press conference.
"There's definitely stuff moving in the States, but I've got
time, I'm not in a hurry. I'm quite young I guess."
He may hope to replicate the success of French actor Jean
Dujardin, who was little known outside France until the Cannes
world premiere last year of "The Artist" which set him on a path
to global fame and a best actor Oscar.
AVOIDING MELODRAMA
In Rust and Bone, Schoenaerts plays the central character
Ali, a gruff hulk of a man who befriends a Marineland employee
called Stephanie, played by Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, after
she loses her legs in an accident at work.
Down on his luck and sleeping with five-year-old son Sam in
his sister's garage on the southern French coast, Ali lives
hand-to-mouth before taking up brutal but lucrative bareknuckle
fighting for extra cash.
It takes a major shock to shake him from his emotional
torpor, and at the film's end there was warm applause from the
notoriously picky critics and reporters in Cannes.
Largely positive early reviews focused on the performances,
although some faulted a plotline they felt was implausible.
"Schoenaerts is as good as Cotillard at avoiding the trap of
melodrama, and they sustain a film that's not as obviously
notable as 'A Prophet' but, much more quietly, makes a
considerable mark," wrote Derek Malcolm in London's Evening
Standard.
Cotillard likened her co-star to Leonardo DiCaprio and
Daniel Day-Lewis, while one online review drew comparisons
between Schoenaerts and rising British star Tom Hardy.
Schoenaerts admitted feeling anxious about acting with
Cotillard, who was in character when he first met her on set.
"I saw Marion before the rehearsal, she was in a wheelchair,
she looked totally depressed and I thought ... 'It's not going
to work out very well with Marion' and I thought 'What do I do?
Should I talk to her?'"
Rust and Bone is loosely based on a collection of short
stories by Craig Davidson, and is one of 22 movies in the
festival's main competition.
French director Jacques Audiard wowed audiences with his
gritty prison drama "A Prophet" in 2009, and although in Rust
and Bone he swaps cramped, dark cells for bright sunshine and
expansive seascapes, he again tells the story of a man who is
down and out and must fight for survival and redemption.
Audiard said he could not have made the movie 10 years ago,
because modern special effects allowed him to recreate
Stephanie's impressively realistic severed limbs.
"Now things are much easier," he said. "You just (use)
special devices and you can do away with a large section of the
legs. Now you can use a handheld camera to produce special
effects. It's tremendous progress."
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)