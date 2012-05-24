* Umbrellas accessorize gowns as Cannes hit by surprise rain
* Electic fashions prevail, from kilts to lace
* Less formal vibe inspires flights of fancy on red carpet
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, May 24 With respected French designer
Jean Paul Gaultier a member of the Cannes jury this year,
celebrities at the swanky film festival on the French Riviera
knew they had to step up their fashion game.
They did not disappoint.
Despite occasionally rainy weather that soaked the red
carpet and a no-show from Hollywood glamour puss Angelina Jolie,
the festival has featured colour, kilts and cut-outs - a wide
array of to-the-minute fashions worn by film stars gathered from
around the world.
Whether French actress Marion Cotillard's Christian Dior
gown that featured a plunging black bustier and full navy skirt,
or the white jersey dress that ended in an explosion of red
feathers from British pop star Cheryl Cole, the looks were
eclectic and unpredictable - just like the weather.
"Torrential rains and high winds whipped across the famed
Croisette doing serious damage to even the sturdiest Hollywood
hair," wrote USA Today.
Glamour is usually easy to come by at Cannes, under the
sunny skies of the south of France and against the backdrop of
palm trees and yachts, but it takes true talent to channel chic
during a downpour.
German actress and jury member Diane Kruger managed just
that, showing off a sequined rose-gold Vivienne Westwood that
shimmered even while half hidden by an umbrella. French actress
Isabelle Huppert managed to keep smiling despite her bronze
satin gown being splattered with rain drops.
It proved easier for the glitterati to pull out the stops
when temperatures were more normal and accessories did not
include umbrellas.
The Cannes red carpet has a less formal vibe than that at
the Academy Awards and other star-studded Hollywood events, and
that less pressured joie de vivre translates to fashion.
Gaultier - known for irreverent yet finely tailored clothing
who recently made costumes for Madonna's new tour - kicked off
the festival's opening night in asymmetrical trousers with his
black suit, one leg of which was wide, the other straight.
"The first time I was here it was 20 years ago and I wore a
tuxedo with shorts," Gaultier told The Hollywood Reporter. "The
second was Lycra leggings. But I thought, no, as a juror, I
couldn't do that."
QUIRKY CHOICES
While most celebrities opt for traditional chic at Cannes,
occasional flights of fancy make for good photo ops.
The cast members of Scottish film "The Angels' Share" chose
kilts for the red carpet, while Bill Murray, who stars in Wes
Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom", accessorized his tuxedo with a
bright purple and orange bowtie that looked like it was tied by
a toddler.
Brad Pitt, the new face of Chanel No. 5, showed up
shaggy-haired at Cannes and drew a huge crowd of fans despite
the absence of fiancee Jolie, who is preparing for a film.
Bad-boy rocker Pete Doherty, who attended the premiere of
his acting debut "Confession of a Child of the Century" in a
tux, white scarf and signature black hat, even created a mini
fashion moment as he blew his nose into a black and white
patterned handkerchief during a photo shoot.
Other treks down the red carpet and up the famous steps to
the theatre exhibited more dramatic flourish.
On the film festival's opening night, Alec Baldwin swooped
up his fiancee, Hilaria Thomas, dressed in a dramatic raven lace
number, to carry her up the steps.
American singer Lana Del Ray, French actress Carole Bouquet
and Japan's Rin Takanashi similarly chose chic black for their
red carpet appearances, while Berenice Bejo, co-star of last
year's Best Picture Oscar "The Artist", opted for a flowing
vermilion Louis Vuitton gown to host the opening ceremony.
Chinese star Fan Bing Bing's bold choice turned heads on
opening night - a Christopher Bu stunner whose spring floral
detail and hourglass shape resembled a fine porcelain vase.
"Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria's first look was
frilly and full of impact. But the dramatic train on the pale
lilac-coloured Marchesa gown with the cut-out back proved
problematic, and the TV star struggled to drag it up the red
carpet steps.
For a further look at the Cannes festival click here:
link.reuters.com/vav28s
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage, editing by Paul Casciato)