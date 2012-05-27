Cast member Matthew McConaughey arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film ''Mud'', in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The Cannes film festival closes on Sunday with an awards ceremony.

Following is the list of 22 movies in the main competition:

DIRECTOR TITLE (English)

Wes Anderson - Moonrise Kingdom

Jacques Audiard - Rust & Bone

Leos Carax - Holy Motors

David Cronenberg - Cosmopolis

Lee Daniels - The Paperboy

Andrew Dominik - Killing Them Softly

Matteo Garrone - Reality

Michael Haneke - Love

John Hillcoat - Lawless

Hong Sangsoo - In Another Country

Im Sangsoo - The Taste Of Money

Abbas Kiarostami - Like Someone In Love

Ken Loach - The Angels' Share

Sergei Loznitsa - In the Fog

Cristian Mungiu - Beyond the Hills

Yousry Nasrallah - After The Battle

Jeff Nichols - Mud

Alain Resnais - You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet!

Carlos Reygadas - Post Tenebras Lux

Walter Salles - On The Road

Ulrich - Paradise: Love

Thomas Vinterberg - The Hunt

Sources Reuters/www.festival-cannes.en

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)