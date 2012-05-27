The Cannes film festival closes on Sunday with an awards ceremony.
Following is the list of 22 movies in the main competition:
DIRECTOR TITLE (English)
Wes Anderson - Moonrise Kingdom
Jacques Audiard - Rust & Bone
Leos Carax - Holy Motors
David Cronenberg - Cosmopolis
Lee Daniels - The Paperboy
Andrew Dominik - Killing Them Softly
Matteo Garrone - Reality
Michael Haneke - Love
John Hillcoat - Lawless
Hong Sangsoo - In Another Country
Im Sangsoo - The Taste Of Money
Abbas Kiarostami - Like Someone In Love
Ken Loach - The Angels' Share
Sergei Loznitsa - In the Fog
Cristian Mungiu - Beyond the Hills
Yousry Nasrallah - After The Battle
Jeff Nichols - Mud
Alain Resnais - You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet!
Carlos Reygadas - Post Tenebras Lux
Walter Salles - On The Road
Ulrich - Paradise: Love
Thomas Vinterberg - The Hunt
Sources Reuters/www.festival-cannes.en
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)