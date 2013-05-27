Director Alexander Payne (R) poses with the Best Actor award he received on behalf of actor Bruce Dern for his role in the film 'Nebraska', next to actress Laetitia Casta during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Moon Byoung-Gon, Short film Palme d'Or award winner for the film 'Safe', celebrates on stage next to actor Mads Mikkelsen (L) and director Jane Campion (R) after being awarded during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actor Oscar Isaac (C) delivers a speech on stage next to actress Kim Novak (L) and Studiocanal CEO Olivier Courson (R) after he received the Grand Prix award on behalf directors Joel and Ethan Coen for the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Anthony Chen (C), Camera d'Or award winner for the film 'Ilo Ilo', delivers a speech on stage next to Jury member of Film selection 'Un Certain Regard' actress Zhang Ziyi (R) and director Agnes Varda (L), President of the Camera d'Or Jury, during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Berenice Bejo (L), Best Actress award winner for her role in the film 'Le Passe' (The Past), poses on stage with director Asghar Farhadi during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Uma Thurman (L) applauds as director Abdellatif Kechiche (2ndL), actresses Lea Seydoux (R) and Adele Exarchopoulos (2ndR), pose on stage after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film 'La Vie D'Adele' during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CANNES The 2013 Cannes film festival announced the winners of its main awards on Sunday at the end of 12 days of movie premieres on the French Riviera.

Following is a list of winners at the 66th Cannes festival, the world's largest cinema showcase.

- Palme d'Or (Best Film) - "La Vie d'Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2" (Blue is the Warmest Colour) by Abdellatif Kechiche (France)

- Grand Prix (Runner-up) - "Inside Llewyn Davis" by Ethan and Joel Coen (U.S.)

- Jury Prize (Third Prize) - "Soshite Chichi Ni Naru" (Like Father, Like Son) by Kore-Eda Hirokazu (Japan)

- Camera d'Or (Debut Film) - "Ilo Ilo" by Anthony Chen (Singapore)

- Best Director - "Heli" by Amat Escalante (Mexico)

- Best Screenplay - "Tian Zhu Ding" (A Touch of Sin) by Jia Zhangke (China)

- Best Actress - Berenice Bejo in "Le Passe" (The Past) (France)

- Best Actor - Bruce Dern in "Nebraska" (U.S.)

- Short Film - "Safe" by Moon Byoung-Gon (South Korea)

