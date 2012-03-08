March 8 Cano Petroleum Inc said
on Thursday it filed for bankruptcy along with its units, as
continued losses and loan defaults prevented the Texas-based oil
and gas producer from raising capital.
Cano said it would ask the Bankruptcy Court for the Northern
District of Texas, Dallas Division to approve a marketing
process in which NBI Services Inc would be appointed as a
"stalking horse" bidder.
A "stalking horse" is a bidder chosen by a bankrupt company
from a pool of potential suitors to make the first bid for its
assets, which is used as the base for a sales process.
In the absence of a higher bid, NBI would pay $47.5 million
for the reorganized Cano and the amount would then be
distributed to creditors, the company said.
The company said it would continue to manage its properties
and operate its businesses while it seeks confirmation of its
joint plan of reorganization.