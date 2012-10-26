* Heat damaged canola crop in top grower Canada
* Food companies look at alternatives
* World vegoil stocks-to-use ratio seen lowest since 1970s
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 26 Supply worries about
Canada's disappointingly small canola harvest this year are
compounded by the oilseed's reduced oil content, crimping
profits for crushers and leaving food companies to scramble for
other vegetable oils.
Expectations were high early in the crop year that a
record-large canola crop in top grower Canada would compensate
for some of the damage the drought did to U.S. soybeans.
However, mid-summer heat in Western Canada during canola's
vulnerable flowering period reduced yields.
The crop came in smaller than expected at an estimated 13.4
million tonnes and contains a lower percentage of oil than
usual, government data shows, hitting crushers' profit margins
by an estimated C$8 per tonne for every percentage point lower
than last year.
"It poses a problem for exporters and crushers," said Tracy
Lussier, manager of canola trading for Louis Dreyfus Canada
, which acts in both roles. "If you lose a percent of
oil, you lose a significant amount of money."
Shorter supplies of canola oil come as projected stocks of
U.S. soyoil, a competitor in the global vegetable oil market,
for the just-started 2012/13 crop year look to be the smallest
in nine years at 576 million tonnes.
The world's stocks-to-use ratio for vegetable oils, a
measure of supply to demand, will reach its tightest level in
2012/13 since the mid-1970s, due to relentless demand growth,
especially in China, Rabobank said in a report this month.
About three-quarters of the world's vegetable oil production
is used for food purposes like cooking oils, margarine and
spreads, with biodiesel also a major use.
Top-grade canola has a mean oil content of 43.5 percent,
down from last year's 45.2 percent and slightly off the 10-year
average of 43.8 percent, according to a sampling program by the
Canadian Grain Commission, the industry's regulator.
Lower oil content hits crush margins and also hurts
exporters who may have guaranteed a percentage of oil content in
the canola seed they ship, Lussier said. Crush margins are
already one-fifth lower than a year ago at around C$72 per tonne
for the ICE January canola futures contract.
Along with Dreyfus, major Canadian canola crushers and
exporters include Cargill Ltd, Richardson
International Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge
Ltd.
The oil content may improve as farmers sell later-harvested
canola to crushers, said one oilseed industry source, who spoke
on condition of anonymity. Typically, higher oil content is
found in northern and western parts of Western Canada.
"We're still in the early stages of trying to figure out
what the real oil content is, and it is all over the place," he
said.
Potentially, crushers could slow processing if margins are
weak enough, Lussier said. So far in 2012/13, however, they have
crushed 16 percent more volume than during the comparable period
in record-setting 2011/12.
Last year, crushers produced 3.1 million tonnes of oil and 4
million tonnes of meal, which is used mainly as a protein source
for animals. The United States and China were the biggest
importers of Canadian canola oil in 2011/12, with the U.S. also
the biggest meal importer.
FOOD COMPANIES LOOK TO ALTERNATIVES
With less canola oil available, food companies are looking
to alternatives.
Global importers are likely to turn to relatively cheap palm
oil - the most abundantly produced vegetable oil - as an
alternative to more expensive products, Hamburg-based oilseeds
analysts Oil World said this week. At least in
the short term, palm oil is inexpensive and available, thanks to
record-high stocks in Malaysia as of September.
Ontario-based Saporito Foods, which buys canola oil from
crushers and bottles it to sell to restaurants and on store
shelves in Eastern Canada, has seen prices "drastically
increase" compared to soyoil.
"We're trying to push our customers to soya, but some need
canola for sure in their recipes," said Saporito's president,
Bill Tserpes.
"If our customers want canola, they'll have to pay extra for
it."