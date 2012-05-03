WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 3 ICE Futures Canada is
meeting with traders and brokers to assess whether to change the
exchange's trading hours, said President and Chief Operating
Officer Brad Vannan on Thursday, after its key competitors said
this week they would expand hours.
"It's something you don't want to make a knee jerk response
to, but it's definitely a topic that's on our mind," Vannan said
in an interview.
ICE Canada, which is known for its canola contract ,
trades electronically only from 7 p.m. each evening until 1:15
p.m. (local time) the next day, from Sunday evening until Friday
afternoon.
The exchange's parent, IntercontinentalExchange Inc,
is implementing nearly around-the-clock trading for its new U.S.
grain contracts. CME Group is increasing trading hours
for its contracts on May 21.
Both the Minneapolis Grain Exchange and Kansas City Board of
Trade said on Thursday that they would expand to trading wheat
contracts 22 hours a day by the same date.
Vannan said he did not have a timetable to decide on any
change to ICE Canada's hours.