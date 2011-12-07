(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)
* Health-conscious middle class driving demand
* Canola council expects exports to double to 1,000 tonnes
in 4-5 yrs
* Canola oil faces stiff competition from sunflower, palm
oil
* Council in talks with PepsiCo, Godrej's Nature's Basket
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Aftab Ahmed
BANGALORE, Dec 6 Canada's canola oil
exports to India are expected to double in the next 4-5 years as
the country's burgeoning middle class opts for healthier edible
oil options, said an executive of the Canola Council of Canada.
"A big piece of India that has changed in the last few years
has been the growing middle class that has both the means and
health awareness to purchase a product like canola oil," Cory
McArthur, vice president of market development for the Canola
Council of Canada, told Reuters.
Canada, the top exporter of rapeseed variant canola,
exported 500 tonnes of the oil till Sept. 12 this year to India,
according to the Canola Council of Canada website.
"Initially, the growth (in India) is going to be driven by
existing importers who are moving products into the consumer
packaged goods market," McArthur said.
McArthur said the council has been in talks with Nature's
Basket, the retail chain owned by Godrej Industries,
PepsiCo India, Bunge India Pvt Ltd and Jivo Wellness to push for
the use of more canola oil.
Canola oil, which has low saturated fat content, is
used mainly as a vegetable oil for cooking or in foods like
salad dressing and margarine.
India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, imports nearly
45 percent of edible oil to meet its overall consumption of
about 15.5 million tonnes. However, a rising population and
higher incomes could send demand soaring next year.
The council, which plans to spend C$150,000 ($148,000) on
canola oil promotions in India this year and the next, is in
talks with some of the biggest hotel chains in India, including
Oberoi Hotels and Resorts and Taj Hotels and Resorts.
"At this point, the only real commercial customer that we
have is the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai that has switched
over to (use of) canola oil," said McArthur, who joined the
council in June.
However, for Canola oil to be a success it will have to
first wean Indian consumers off cheaper edible oils.
Canola oil, which is more expensive than soybean oil and
palm oil, sells at about 150-200 Indian rupees ($2.92-$3.89) a
liter. Sunflower oil, on the other hand, is priced at 100-150
rupees per liter.
"I think sunflower oil is probably one of our key
competitors and they are trying to sell on health," said
McArthur, who has 15 years experience in Canadian and global
agriculture.
($1 = 1.0133 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 51.4125 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay and Aftab Ahmed in
Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)