TOKYO, April 24 Canon Inc said on
Friday it owned 84 percent of the shares in Swedish
video-surveillance firm Axis AB, and said it was
extending the period for other shareholders to accept but would
not raise its offer price of 340 Swedish crowns per share.
The Japanese camera maker is aiming to take full control of
Axis in its 23.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.73 billion)
takeover, but hedge fund Elliott Management has complicated the
bid after it raised its stake in Axis to 10 percent.
The fund's stake effectively rules out a standard
squeeze-out procedure in which Canon, once it owns more than 90
percent of Axis shares, can forcibly acquire the rest.
Canon said it would extend the offer period to May 5.
($1 = 8.6421 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)