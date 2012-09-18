BRUSSELS, Sept 18 The European arm of Japan's Canon Inc. will buy Belgian document recognition company IRIS for about 70 million euros ($92 million), the Belgian regulator said on Tuesday.

Canon, which already owns 17 percent of the company, will offer 44.50 euros per ordinary share and the bid will be conditional on the Japanese group being able to purchase 90 percent plus one share of the Belgian firm, the regulator added.

IRIS, which makes products such as pen scanners and scanning software, had 2011 revenues of 121 million euros and employs more than 500 people located in 12 different locations, according to the group's website.

IRIS shares were suspended on Tuesday, having traded at 29.70 euros. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)