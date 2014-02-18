Investors, South Korean tech suppliers brush off N.Korea threat
* Tensions grow between U.S. and N.Korea over missile program
TOKYO Feb 18 Japan's Canon Inc said on Tuesday that it will buy back up to 1.6 percent of its own shares, spending up to 50 billion yen ($490.7 million) between Feb. 19 and April 4.
The company last carried out a share buyback between Sept. 4 and Nov. 1. ($1 = 101.9050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Tensions grow between U.S. and N.Korea over missile program
April 28G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd :