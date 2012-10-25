TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's Canon Inc cut its
full-year operating profit outlook nearly 10 percent to 356
billion yen ($4.5 billion) on Thursday, hit by slow European
demand and a suspension of production in China in September amid
anti-Japan protests.
The camera and printer maker also posted a
weaker-than-expected operating profit of 70.88 billion yen for
the July-to-September quarter, down 42.2 percent from the same
period last year, while cutting its full-year camera sales
forecasts.
The operating result missed the average forecast of 99.9
billion yen in a poll of six analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 79.8250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)