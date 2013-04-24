TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Canon Inc said
first quarter operating profit fell 34 percent year-on-year,
hurt by weaker demand for compact cameras as consumers switched
to smartphones.
The camera and printer-maker's operating profit for the three
months ended March 31 fell to 54.8 billion yen ($551.53
million)from 82.7 billion yen a year ago, undershooting the
consensus estimate of 85.3 billion yen from three analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the business year to December 31 2013, the company raised
its forecast for operating profit to 450 billion yen from 410
billion yen. That compares with the average expectation of a 473
billion yen profit among 21 analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters.
The company upped its forecast for the yen rate against the
dollar to 95 yen for the business year compared with 85 yen to
the dollar three months earlier. In the quarter ended March 31
the yen averaged 92.06 to the dollar.
($1 = 99.3600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Mari Saito; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)