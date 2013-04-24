TOKYO, April 24 Canon Inc raised its
full-year operating profit forecast by $300 million as a
weakening yen triggered by Japan's latest deflation-fighting
policies inflates its overseas earnings, despite smartphones
sapping compact camera sales.
For the business year to December 31 2013, the company,
which relies on foreign markets for four-fifths of sales, lifted
its operating profit forecast to 450 billion yen ($4.53
billion)from 410 billion yen. That compares with the average
expectation of a 473 billion yen profit among 21 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
As one of the first blue-chip Japanese corporations to
report quarterly results, results from Canon, which is
considered a leader in profitability in corporate Japan with its
aggressive cost-cutting and high degree of factory automation,
is often seen as a barometer for tech sector earnings.
"We welcome Abenomics," Chief Financial Officer Toshizo
Tanaka said at a news briefing, acknowledging the impact of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies.
"The Japanese economy moves on this kind of mood so we value
this and hope to find success," he added.
His company raised its forecast for the yen rate against the
dollar to 95 yen for the business year compared with 85 yen to
the dollar three months earlier.
Abe's government says the yen's rapid weakening is a
by-product of its economic policies and not the goal. Still, the
depreciation is what business leaders worried about their
ability to compete, particularly against South Korean firms,
have been urging.
Fabricating goods worth around 38 trillion yen a year,
Japanese makers of TVs, mobile phones, printers and personal
computers account for a sizeable chunk of Japan's $5 trillion
economy. The tech sector directly employs around 2 million
workers in Japan, making it an influential lobby.
Canon's operating profit in the first quarter dipped 34
percent to $552 million, which the company blamed on a weakened
global economy, and picture-taking consumers eschewing compact
cameras in favour of smartphones.
WELCOME WEAKNESS
Corporate heads who have praised Abenomics include Sony Corp
CEO Kazuo Hirai. His company and other Japanese TV
makers, Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp
struggled to fend off competition from Samsung Electronics
as a strong yen bit into profits.
Sony with its bigger exposure to overseas markets stands to
gain the most from a weaker yen, particularly versus the euro. A
1 yen change against the European single currency adds about 6
billion yen to operating profit at the maker of Bravia sets.
At Panasonic a 1 yen weakening against the euro moves the
currency by 2 billion yen, and by 2.5 billion yen for changes
against the dollar. At Sharp, which more heavily relies on its
home market, a 1 yen move against the euro is worth around 500
million yen in operating profit and 700 million yen against the
dollar.
More than a third of companies remain worried about domestic
demand stagnating, a Reuters survey of 240 companies released on
Friday shows. A quarter said they were likely to increase output
in Japan because of the weaker yen.
Since mid-November when an Abenomics stock rally began,
Canon's shares, have gained 58 percent in line with a 60 percent
gain in the Nikkei 225 benchmark index. Its stock rose 1.3
percent in Tokyo to 3,840 yen on Wednesday. Quarterly results
were released after the close of trading.
($1 = 99.3600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Mari Saito; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)