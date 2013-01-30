TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's Canon Inc posted a 17.9 percent drop in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, hurt by a strong yen and weaker demand for compact cameras as consumers switched to smartphones.

The camera- and printer-maker's operating profit for October-December fell to 77.7 billion yen ($857.1 million) from 94.6 billion yen a year ago, undershooting the consensus estimate of 100.9 billion yen from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the business year to December, the company forecast operating profit to rise 26.6 percent to 410 billion yen, compared with the average expectation of a 443.3 billion yen profit from 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. ($1 = 90.6500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)