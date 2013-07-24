TOKYO, July 24 Canon Inc, the world's
largest maker of digital cameras, said on Wednesday that a
recovery in consumer demand it had expected in the second half
of the year was likely to be slower than expected due in part to
weakness in China and emerging markets.
The company, also a major manufacturer of copiers and
printers, cut its operating profit forecast for the year to
December to 380 billion yen ($3.81 billion) from 450 billion yen
while trimming its full-year sales targets for both
interchangeable-lens and compact digital cameras.
Canon's chief financial officer, Toshizo Tanaka, told an
earnings briefing that prolonged weakness in Europe and slowing
growth in emerging markets were weighing on a recovery in
demand.
($1 = 99.7650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing
by Matt Driskill)