TOKYO Jan 30 Canon, the world's largest camera maker, said on Monday it expects the yen to average 75 yen to the U.S. dollar in 2012, stronger than 79.6 yen last year.

It is assuming an average rate of 100 yen to the euro this year, versus 110.72 in 2011, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)