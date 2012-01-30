* Uchida steps down, chairman Mitarai takes on third role
* Canon sees 2012 oper profit of 390 bln yen, below
consensus
* Q4 operating profit up 14 pct to 94.6 bln yen
* Full-year profit 378.1 bln yen, vs previous 387.5 bln
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Jan 30 Canon Inc's
76-year-old chairman and CEO will take on the additional role of
president after the $60 billion Japanese camera and printer
maker forecast weak earnings growth and said its current
president was stepping down.
Like other export-focused Japanese manufacturers, Canon,
which makes 80 percent of its revenue overseas, has been hit by
a strong yen and a weak economy, on top of last year's floods in
Thailand that closed a printer plant and ruptured supply lines.
Canon said Tuneji Uchida, 70, will resign as of March 29,
and be replaced by Fujio Mitarai, who served as president from
1995-2006 and has since held the post of chairman.
"Mitarai was at the centre of management, so I don't think
there will be any sudden changes," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund
manager at Shinkin Asset Management, which manages about 500
billion yen ($6.5 billion) in assets.
"They do need to hand over to the next generation at some
stage, so we're interested to see when that will happen."
Canon forecast 2012 operating profit of 390 billion yen
($5.1 billion), up from last year's 378.1 billion yen, but some
way below the average forecast of 470 billion yen from 20
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit in 2010 was 387.5 billion yen.
Chief Financial Officer Toshizo Tanaka told reporters on
Monday the company would work towards handing over to the next
generation over the next three years. For now, given the
uncertain economy, choosing a company veteran to replace Uchida,
who had asked to step down, was the best option, he said.
Mitarai stepped down as president when he was appointed head
of Japan's biggest business lobby, Nippon Keidanren, but he
continued to play an active role and was named among the world's
30 best CEOs by Barron's magazine every year between 2008 and
2011.
A nephew of Takeshi Mitarai, among the first
executives to head the company, Mitarai joined in 1961 after
graduating from law school.
CAUTIOUS OUTLOOK
Canon posted a 14 percent increase in fourth-quarter
operating profit, to 94.6 billion yen, in line with consensus
estimates, after a fresh round of cost-cutting.
"They're forecasting a rise in 2012 earnings, but given the
impact of exchange rates, they're taking a harsh outlook on
profits," said Mizuho Research Institute senior economist Koji
Takeuchi. "It's not negative overall, but Canon's indication of
a cautious view will not be lost on the market."
Canon, which made its first camera in 1933 and now has its
IXUS and PowerShot cameras competing against Nikon and
Sony Corp, aims to sell 22 million compact cameras and
9.2 million interchangeable lens cameras this year, up from 18.7
million and 7.2 million, respectively, last year.
Nikon said in November it expected to sell 16 million
compact cameras in the year to end-March, and 4.7 million
digital SLR cameras.
Canon also competes with Xerox in printers.
Xerox lowered its 2012 outlook this month,
predicting its business would feel the impact from the European
debt crisis.
Canon shares have fallen about 18 percent since the start of
last year, slightly underperforming the benchmark Nikkei
average's 14 percent decline. The stock closed down 1
percent at 3,435 yen on Monday ahead of the earnings.