* Canon to make 100,000 mirrorless cameras per month
* Move seen raising competition with Nikon
(Adds details)
TOKYO, July 23 Canon Inc said on Monday
it would sell its first mirrorless camera from mid-September in
a bid to tap a growing market for small, interchangeable-lens
cameras that rival Nikon Corp entered last year.
Canon will manufacture 100,000 of the cameras a month, the
company said in a statement.
Mirrorless models have large sensors, providing good picture
quality, but no optical viewfinders. That enables manufacturers
to keep the camera body smaller and lighter.
In Japan, where consumers tend to value easily portable
products, mirrorless cameras account for around a third of all
interchangeable lens models. In the United States, their market
share is closer to a tenth.
Canon's move will ratchet up competition with Nikon, its
main rival for hefty single-lens reflex cameras used by
professional photographers and enthusiasts.
Shares of Canon were down 3 percent and Nikon was 2.6
percent lower on Monday afternoon, underperforming Tokyo's broad
Topix index, which lost 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai, writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)