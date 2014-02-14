TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's Canon Inc said on
Friday it would take over Austin, Texas-based Molecular Imprints
Inc, which develops nanoimprint lithography systems, in a bid to
strengthen its chipmaking equipment business.
Canon has carried out joint development of next-generation
semiconductor lithography systems, which plays a key role in the
chip fabrication process, with Molecular Imprints and a major
semiconductor maker since 2009.
Canon said it decided to make unlisted Molecular Imprints a
wholly owned unit after establishing an outlook for volume
production using the technology.
Canon did not disclose a price for the acquisition, which
the Nikkei business daily estimated at more than 10 billion yen
($98 million).