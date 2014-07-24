BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store plans medical service industrial buyout fund with partners
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
TOKYO, July 24 Canon Inc says it sees:
* Interchangeable lens camera sales of 7.0 million units in 2014 versus previous forecast of 7.6 million
* Compact camera sales of 9.5 million units in 2014 versus previous forecast of 10.5 million
* Average dollar rate of 100 yen in H2, unchanged from previous forecast
* Average euro rate of 135 yen in H2, unchanged from previous forecast Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sophie Knight)
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)