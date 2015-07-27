TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Canon Inc on
Monday lowered its earnings outlook for the full year and
reported a 16 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, as
fewer consumers bought new compact digital cameras.
The world's largest camera maker said net profit fell to 68
billion yen ($552 million) in April-June compared with 81
billion yen a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 65
billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company said it now expects full-year profit of 245
billion yen rather than the 255 billion it expected three months
ago.
($1 = 123.5300 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)