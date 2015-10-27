* Sees FY op profit at Y365 bln vs Y380 bln prior view
* Cuts FY sales forecast to Y3.8 trln from Y3.9 trln
* Camera recovery hard to predict, China stimulus could help
-CFO
(Adds camera sales forecasts, shares, context)
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Oct 27 Japan's Canon Inc on
Tuesday cut its full-year profit view citing
weaker-than-expected demand for consumer cameras in China and
Southeast Asia, adding weight to its near $3 billion decision
this year to expand into surveillance equipment.
The world's biggest maker of cameras and printers forecast
group operating profit of 365 billion yen ($3.02 billion) for
the year through December, from 380 billion estimated three
months prior. It saw revenue at 3.8 trillion yen rather than 3.9
trillion yen.
Canon has been investing in new businesses to reduce its
reliance on cameras as smartphones supplant compacts while the
market for interchangeable-lens models nears saturation. In May,
it completed the purchase of 85 percent of Swedish video
surveillance firm Axis AB, which Canon expects to make
up around 2 percent of sales this year.
Cameras still account for about a quarter of overall
revenue, and growth in sales is moderating at a quicker pace
than expected due to economic slowdown in China and elsewhere,
Canon said in a statement.
The company lowered its full-year sales forecast to 6.5
million compact cameras from 7.0 million, and 5.5 million
interchangeable-lens cameras from 5.8 million.
The number of uncertainties makes it difficult to predict
recovery in sluggish markets, but future economic stimulus could
eventually boost demand in China, said Executive Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer Toshizo Tanaka at a media briefing.
Canon also said that for the quarter through September,
operating profit rose 7.6 percent to 77.3 billion yen, missing
the 86.5 billion yen average estimate of seven analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters.
Shares of Canon ended down 2.1 percent ahead of the
announcement, versus a 0.9 percent decline in the broader market
.
($1 = 120.6700 yen)
