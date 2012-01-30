TOKYO Jan 30 Canon Inc posted a
14 percent rise in quarterly operating profit on Monday, as it
battled the impact of a strong yen and floods in Thailand with
cost cuts and increased automation.
The camera and printer-maker's operating profit for
October-December was 94.6 billion yen ($1.23 billion), compared
with 82.9 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year.
Consensus expectations were for a 92.4 billion yen profit, based
on the average of five estimates from analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Canon made 378.1 billion yen in operating profit for the
full year to December 2011, down from 387.6 billion yen for the
previous year but beating the average of 20 analyst forecasts
for a profit of 372 billion yen.
It forecast a full-year operating profit of 390 billion yen
for the current year to December 2012, compared with
expectations of a 470 billion yen profit based on the average of
20 estimates by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 76.72 yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)