* Net falls 29 pct to 34 bln yen vs 54 bln analyst view
* Cuts 2015 compact camera sales view by 10 pct
* No rush to buy 100 pct of Axis - executive
(Adds further reasons for profit decline, executive comments on
Axis)
By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Canon Inc
reported first-quarter net profit that fell by almost a third on
Monday, grossly undershooting expectations, citing a collapse in
demand for compact digital cameras.
Profit at the world's largest camera maker fell to 33.93
billion yen ($285.27 million) in January-March, compared with
the 53.64 billion yen average estimate of 5 analysts according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The result comes as the world's No. 1 camera maker contends
with a shift in consumer preference toward increasingly capable
smartphone cameras. That shift has dragged Canon's compact sales
down nearly 70 percent since the market's peak in 2008 - the
year after Apple Inc released its game-changing iPhone.
"Sales volume for low-end (digital camera) models declined
due to the ongoing contraction of the market in all regions from
the previous year," said Canon in its earnings release.
It did not specify first-quarter compact sales, but lowered
its 2015 forecast to 7.0 million cameras from 7.8 million, or 23
percent less than 2014. It projected sales of higher-end cameras
with interchangeable lenses at 5.8 million rather than 6.4
million, representing a 9.4 percent on-year decline.
Canon also said, without elaborating, that first-quarter net
profit was brought down by an increase in its effective tax rate
as well as a euro which fell 11 percent against the yen.
The firm, which earns about 80 percent of revenue overseas,
cut its euro-yen forecast for the second to fourth quarters to
130 from 135 previously. It kept its dollar-yen view at 120.
Shares of Canon closed 0.7 percent higher ahead of the
release versus a 0.2 percent fall in the broader market.
NO RUSH FOR AXIS
Canon has been seeking growth opportunities to offset
shrinking demand for cameras, and compacts in particular.
It plans to buy Swedish surveillance firm Axis AB
for $2.7 billion - offering 340 crowns ($39.31) a share until
the extended deadline of May 5 - and as of Friday owned 84
percent. It does not plan to up its offer even though hedge fund
Elliott Management has since raised its ownership to 10 percent.
A Canon executive on Monday said the firm was not
considering offering Elliott a higher price, and that it was in
no hurry for a complete takeover.
"Of course owning it 100 percent would give us more freedom
in operating it but there's not necessarily any rush," Toshizo
Tanaka, executive vice president and chief financial officer,
told reporters at an earnings briefing.
($1 = 118.9400 yen)
(Additional reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)