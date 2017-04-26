TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Canon Inc on
Wednesday lifted its full-year operating profit forecast after
reporting strong first-quarter results on the back of earnings
from a medical equipment unit it bought from Toshiba Corp
last year.
The camera and printer maker forecast profit of 270 billion
yen ($2.43 billion), up from 255 billion yen estimated in
January.
It reported profit of 228.9 billion in the previous twelve
months.
The upbeat outlook suggests Canon's strategy to diversify
has begun to reward the company after the $5.8 billion
acquisition of the Toshiba unit and the $2.8 billion takeover of
Swedish video-surveillance firm Axis AB.
For the January-March quarter, operating profit jumped 88.8
percent to 75.67 billion yen from 40.09 billion yen a year
earlier.
That was above a consensus estimate of 58.80 billion yen
from six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 111.3400 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)