BRIEF-Visionstate Corp announces private placement
* Intends to complete an offering of up to 17 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.015 per common share
TOKYO Jan 29 Japanese camera and printer maker Canon Inc expects revenue to grow 3.2 percent in 2014 as it banks on the yen weakening further this year and economic conditions improving in the United States and Europe, its biggest market.
Canon said revenue grew 7.2 percent in the year ended Dec. 31, when it logged an operating profit of 337.3 billion yen for the year ended Dec. 31, 4.1 percent higher than a year earlier.
That was below expectations of an operating profit of 353.50 billion yen, the average of 23 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Intends to complete an offering of up to 17 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.015 per common share
April 17 The manhunt widened on Monday for a murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland, where authorities appealed to the public for help in the case after urging the killer to turn himself in.