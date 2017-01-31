TOKYO Jan 31 Investing in Toshiba Corp's
chips business would be a difficult proposition for
Canon Inc as it needs to prioritise investment for its
own growth, the camera and printer maker's chief financial
officer said Tuesday.
Company chief Fujio Mitarai said this month the firm was
willing to consider support if there was a request from Toshiba
because it is important customer, according to a Kyodo news
agency interview.
Toshiba said last week it will sell a minority stake in its
memory chip business as it urgently seeks funds to offset an
imminent multi-billion dollar writedown, adding that its
overseas nuclear division - the cause of its woes - was now
under review.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)