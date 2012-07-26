TOKYO, July 26 Shares of Canon Inc sank more than 10 percent to a 40-month low after the camera and printer maker cut its full-year operating profit outlook by 13 percent to 390 billion yen ($4.99 billion).

Canon blamed the euro zone crisis that has sent the yen surging and sapped demand from a key overseas market. ($1 = 78.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)