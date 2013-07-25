UPDATE 1-Daimler shares rise after results boosted by Mercedes sales and one-off gains
* Shares rise as much as 3 percent (Adds Q1 sales of BMW and VW brands, analyst comment, shares)
TOKYO, July 25 Shares in Canon Inc fell 7 percent to a three-week low on Thursday after the world's largest digital camera maker cut its operating profit forecast for the year by 16 percent, citing a slowdown in China and other emerging economies.
Canon shares fell as low as 3,190 yen.
Rival Nikon Corp also sagged more than 5 percent to 2,152 yen. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Shares rise as much as 3 percent (Adds Q1 sales of BMW and VW brands, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, April 12 Cyber security breaches erode companies' share prices permanently, with financials the worst hit, a study issued by IT consultant CGI and Oxford Economics has found.