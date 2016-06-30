(Corrects timing of deal in final paragraph to mid-March from
mid-May)
TOKYO, June 30 Japan's anti-monopoly regulator
is investigating Canon Inc over a possible breach of
disclosure rules in the company's acquisition of Toshiba Corp's
medical equipment unit, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
The source declined to be identified because he is not
authorised to speak to media. A Canon spokesman declined to
comment.
Canon agreed in mid-March to buy Toshiba Medical for 665.5
billion yen ($6.5 billion). Toshiba, in a hurry to raise cash
before closing its books for the business year that ended in
March, structured the sale of its medical equipment business to
Canon in an unorthodox way so that it could book proceeds before
the deal was approved by regulators.
($1 = 102.7200 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)