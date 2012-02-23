TORONTO Feb 23 Demand for crop nutrient
potash is seen recovering in the second quarter despite a weak
start to the year, the head of marketing consortium Canpotex
told Reuters on Thursday.
Chief Executive Steven Dechka said Canpotex is projecting
overall 2012 shipments in line with 2011 levels. It exports
potash on behalf of its three owners -- Potash Corp,
Mosaic and Agrium Inc.
"We had a fall in the fourth quarter as the European crisis
started to hit again, people started getting nervous," he said.
"We've had a slower than expected, I can be honest, first
quarter."
But Dechka said he sees the market balancing out as
inventories get drawn down and confidence improves, with a
strong recovery by the second quarter.
Dechka said a new supply deal with China is close, and the
company is expecting to have the contract "hopefully by the end
of this month".
The company sees shipments to China in 2012 close to 2011
levels, and a "very strong" year in Brazil, close to last year's
record.