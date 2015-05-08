WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 8 Canpotex Ltd, the offshore potash seller for three North American fertilizer producers, said on Friday it has agreed to a supply contract with Indian buyers for 1.3 million tonnes.

The deal prices potash until March 31, 2016 at $332 per tonne on a cost and freight basis, up $10 year over year, and matching Indian terms for Russian rival Uralkali.

Canpotex is owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)