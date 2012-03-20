* Canpotex to supply 500,000 tonnes in Q2 under new deal
* Pricing in line with last year's $470/tonne level
* Deal comes on the heels of Uralkali contract with China
* Potash Corp, Mosaic, Agrium shares rise on supply deal
By Euan Rocha
March 20 Potash marketing consortium Canpotex
said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Sinofert Holdings
to supply the Chinese fertilizer maker with 500,000
tonnes of potash in the second quarter of 2012 at prices in line
with year-earlier levels.
The supply deal is a big boost for both Canadian and Russian
potash miners, which are among the biggest producers of the crop
nutrient. The global potash market has been largely stagnant for
months and many large potash miners have scrambled to cut output
in a bid buoy prices.
Canpotex, jointly owned by North American fertilizer makers
Potash Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc,
said the new contract includes an option to increase shipments
by 200,000 tonnes for delivery during that same period.
The deal comes close on the heels of Russian potash miner
Uralkali's own deal with China to sell up to 500,000 tonnes of
potash to China at $470 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (CFR)
basis in the second quarter.
Russian and Canadian potash producers typically ink supply
deals with China at about the same time and at similar price
levels. The contracts are closely watched by the market as
international spot market prices usually get pegged at a premium
to these contracts. Canpotex's last supply deal with the Chinese
was signed last June at the $470 a tonne.
INVENTORY LEVELS
The Canpotex announcement on Tuesday drove gains in shares
of Potash Corp, Mosaic and Agrium. Potash Corp, the world's top
producer of the nutrient, was the biggest gainer. Its shares
were up 4.6 percent at C$46.70 in midday trading on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, while those of Mosaic and Agrium rose 1.4 and
2.2 percent, respectively.
The deal will help to rein in soaring potash inventory
levels in North America. Last week, industry data indicated that
potash inventories at the producer level had fallen for the
first time since October last year, largely due to the many
production cuts.
Spot prices for the nutrient have remained largely stable at
or around the $500 a tonne level.
Despite some tightening, potash inventories in North America
at the end of February, at about 3 million tonnes, were still 34
percent above the previous or five-year average.
Still, Potash Corp and its competitors remain confident that
inventory levels will begin to tighten as the spring planting
season in North America gathers pace.
Both Canpotex and Russian suppliers have yet to ink a supply
deal with Indian buyers.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Steven Dechka, the head
of Canpotex, said a new contract with Indian buyers would not
come until the second half of the year.