LONDON, June 29 Swiss asset manager GAM
has bought British hedge fund firm Cantab Capital Partners in a
$217 million deal to increase its offering of computer-driven
quantitative investment funds that cash in on identifying trends
in global financial markets.
The transaction marks a departure from GAM's predominantly
'active' investment approach and will lead to the creation of a
new unit called GAM Systematic, of which Cantab will form the
cornerstone, Cantab said in a statement on Wednesday.
The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of
2016, pending regulatory approvals.
GAM has around $120 billion of assets under management.
"There's been a growing interest for a while in systematic
investing and this is not a fad," GAM Chief Executive Alexander
Friedman told Reuters via telephone. "It's the future of
investing more than anything else."
Cambridge-based Cantab, founded in 2006, says it employs a
systematic, multi-strategy, multi-asset approach. The firm
manages around $4 billion in assets.
Chief Investment Officer Ewan Kirk said in the lead up to
Brexit the firm "sized our positions appropriately for the
market".
"So we have done reasonably well over the period, but we
have not done exceptionally well," he told Reuters. "Both Friday
and Monday, given the fact we had the right sized positions,
were not exceptional days either up or down. We're up a little
bit."
Cantab Capital Partners' Core Macro Programme is up 3.4
percent in year to June 27 whiles the CCP Quant Programme is up
4.1 percent, a source close to the firm told Reuters.
The operation and running of the firm's two programmes, the
CCP Quantitative and the CCP Core Macro, will not be affected by
the transaction, Cantab said.
Its partners will sign multi-year employment contracts under
terms of the new deal and its investment team, led by Ewan Kirk,
will remain in Cambridge, where it hopes to nurture its
relationship with the University of Cambridge.
The acquisition is also expected to give Cantab access to
GAM's global distribution channels and enable Cantab's
scientists to remain exclusively focused on research and
development, the company said.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)