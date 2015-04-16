NEW YORK, April 16 Stan Gregor, a private banker hired almost two years ago to create a wealth management business for Wall Street trading firm Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., is leaving, according to trade publication InvestmentNews.

Reached by phone, Gregor declined immediate comment. A Cantor spokeswoman said the company does not comment on personnel matters.

Gregor, who maintained his residence in North Carolina, is still listed on the website of New York-based Cantor Fitzgerald Wealth Partners as co-chief executive with Shawn Matthews, who also is chief executive of the parent company.

In an interview one year ago, Gregor said he had recruited four teams of financial advisers with about $3.4 billion of assets and planned to grow to more than 250 advisers serving wealthy investors within a few years.

Gregor, who since 1987 has worked for 13 broker-dealers, said Cantor gives advisers the choice of joining as equity partners or working in a more traditional relationship.

According to Cantor Fitzgerald Wealth Partners' website, the firm now has five wealth management partners and six "team members" who work with them. Cantor Wealth had a home-office staff of 24 people, Gregor said last April. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)