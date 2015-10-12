Oct 12 Investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, part of Cantor Fitzgerald, has hired four executives from financial services firm Shore Capital for its Edinburgh office.

Brian White and Paul Taylor join the newly opened Edinburgh office as healthcare analysts, while Richard Sloss and Andrew Keith join as equity salesmen.

London-based Cantor Fitzgerald Europe also said Adam Forsyth, analyst in its alternative energy and resource efficiency team, would move to Edinburgh from London. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)