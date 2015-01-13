Jan 13 Investment bank and brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald & Co's Canadian arm boosted its equity research and trading business with three hires.

Ralph Garcea joins Cantor Fitzgerald Canada as a managing director and senior technology analyst and Jonathan Samahin and Steven Duenkler join as institutional equity sales traders.

All three are from Toronto-based Global Maxfin Capital Inc, an investment dealer focused on clients in technology, telecom and industrial industries. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)