BRIEF-CHURCHILL DOWNS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
May 14 Guangzhou Canudilo Fashion And Accessories Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement with Tencent, and Tenpay, an integrated payment platform launched by Tencent, on online to offline commerce development
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ruq39v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
* Orchids Paper Products announces rescheduled first quarter 2017 earnings release and teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: