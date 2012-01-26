SINGAPORE Jan 26 China Aviation Oil (Singapore), Asia's top jet fuel buyer, is seeking up to 1.616 million barrels of jet fuel for February and March, a tender document showed on Thursday.

CAO plans to buy four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading over Feb. 21-29, March 1-10, March 11-20 and March 21-31.

It is also seeking a 25,000-tonne parcel and a 26,000-27,000 tonne parcel for delivery into Huangpu, China on Feb. 18-20 and March 5-7 respectively.

The tender closes on Jan. 30 with offers to stay valid until Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)