SINGAPORE Nov 8 China Aviation Oil (Singapore)
is seeking up to 3.72 million barrels of jet fuel for
delivery next year, its first term tender in about two years,
industry sources said on Thursday.
The company is seeking one shipment of 240,000 to 310,000
barrels of jet fuel either every month or every quarter on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
The tender closes on Nov. 14 and is valid until Nov. 23.
The company skipped term negotiations for this year and
bought term barrels through private negotiation last year, one
of the sources said.
It last secured term barrels through the tender process in
2010, the source added.
The company normally purchases about 1.2-1.6 million barrels
of jet fuel every month in the spot market. It is unclear if its
spot volumes will reduce once it finalises the term contract for
next year.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)