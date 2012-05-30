* Oatley to take over as CEO effective June 29
* Appointment comes less than a week after profit warning
* Interim CEO Brendan Connolly to be reappointed to board
committees
* Shares rise 8 pct, among top percentage gainers on LSE
By Abhishek Takle
May 30 Cape Plc named a new chief
executive on Wednesday, filling a post that has been vacant
since March, in a move that comes less than a week after a shock
profit warning from the resources industry services provider.
The company said Joe Oatley, former CEO of British
engineering company Hamworthy, will take over as CEO at the end
of June, replacing Martin May, who stepped down unexpectedly
earlier this year after six years at the helm.
Oatley joined Hamworthy -- another provider of equipment and
services to the marine, oil and gas, and industrial sectors --
as CEO in 2007.
He led the company through the financial crisis until it was
eventually bought by Finnish ship and power plant enginemaker
Wartsila.
Investors welcomed the news of Oatley's appointment, sending
Cape's shares up 8 percent to 249.24 pence at 0845 GMT and
making them one of the top percentage gainers on the London
Stock Exchange.
The stock had shed about 29 percent of its value since Cape
issued the profit warning last week.
"... I think he's the right guy, so I think it's a very good
catch for Cape to get somebody of Joe's capability," Investec
Bank analyst Keith Morris said of Oatley.
Morris added that Oatley's ability to reorganize businesses
to maintain profitability was just the sort of skill Cape
needed, given his track record of steering Hamworthy through the
financial crisis when orders dried up.
"... When times were tough and Hamworthy went through
periods in the cycle, certainly during the financial crisis ...
he took early steps to restructure the Hamworthy business and
cut costs and streamline the business to ensure that they
maintained margins and profitability."
News of Oatley's appointment comes two months after the
company stunned investors and analysts by announcing May's
departure soon after Cape said the timing of the work releases
on a key project had been slower than anticipated.
Just last week the company said it would take a charge for
losses on that project in Algeria -- one of its two largest
contracts -- that will hit profit for the year.
"It's not the easiest time to come into the company, but
management were quite reassuring that it was just specific
issues in Algeria," Northland Capital Partners analyst Andy
Hanson said.
"He is generally very well respected, and Hamworthy was a
very well-respected business ... so I do think it is a good
appointment."