May 1 British energy services firm Cape Plc said it had secured a two-year contract from BP Plc worth about 100 million pounds ($153.43 million).

The company, which supplies scaffolding, insulation, industrial cleaning and fire protection services to oil and gas and power plant operators, said the contract would secure around 500 jobs. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)