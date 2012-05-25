* Says to take 14 mln stg charge
* Keeps 2012 revenue outlook unchanged
* Shares fall 39 percent
May 25 Industrial services provider Cape Plc
is to take a charge for losses on an LNG project in
Algeria, one of its two largest contracts, that will hit profit
for the year.
The FTSE 250 company, said it will take a one-off charge of
14 million pounds -- equivalent to a fifth of its adjusted
pretax profit last year -- after a review of the GL3-Z LNG
project in Arzew, Algeria unearthed additional costs that are
projected to produce a significant loss.
The company, which left its full-year revenue outlook
unchanged, reported an adjusted pretax profit of 69.4 million
pounds for 2011.
The news sent the company's shares crashing 39 percent on
Friday, their biggest single day percentage drop in over four
years, on the London Stock Exchange. The stock recovered some
losses to trade at 201.1 pence at 1215 GMT.
"The fact that such serious problems have now been
identified on one of the group's two largest contracts raises
numerous concerns," W.H. Ireland analyst John Cummins said in a
note to clients.
"Whilst this clearly raises questions about the wider
project base across the group, we believe this to be an isolated
incident, and no other projects being undertaken would be
expected to have a similar level of impact," Cummins said.
The company did not return phone calls seeking a comment.
Cape -- which provides insulation, painting, coatings, and
industrial cleaning services to plant operators in the energy
and mining sectors -- said in March that the timing of the work
releases on the project had been slower than anticipated with
revenue in 2011 less than a third of what had been expected.
An operational audit earlier this month by acting Chief
Executive Brendan Connolly following a review in April
identified the additional costs.
"The Board has instigated a plan to mitigate the potential
losses on the Arzew Project including the injection of a new
project team, the introduction of additional skilled workforce
and the rigorous application of Cape processes," the company
said in a statement.