March 29 Industrial services provider Cape said Martin May, its chief executive for the past 6 years, was stepping down with immediate effect, surprising investors and analysts.

Cape's shares, which have risen 2 percent since the company posted a higher full-year profit earlier this month, fell as much as 9 percent on Thursday morning amid heavy trading.

"It is a surprise to us and the market... this is a sudden departure with no real explanation," Arden Partners analyst John Wilson said.

Analysts said they had not foreseen this especially since CEO May, who has also served as a director at the firm since 2002, was quite "bullish" about the company during recent conversations with analysts.

The firm declined to comment beyond Thursday's statement.

Cape named Brendan Connolly, a non-executive director since last year, as the acting CEO and has started a search for a permanent replacement.

"I can only suspect that there has been some kind of disagreement in terms of strategy going forward, but it is unclear as to who drove the decision -- the CEO or the board," Shore Capital analyst Craig Howie said.

In its statement on Thursday, Cape said May was at the forefront of Cape's growth and played a key role in the company's international expansion, which contributed to Cape returning to the main market of the LSE in 2011 and its joining the FTSE250 index.

The company's shares were trading down 4 percent at 424 pence at 0919 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.