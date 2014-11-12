Nov 12 British energy services firm Cape Plc said performance across its key UK, Europe and CIS markets was strong, but it was partly offset by a mixed show in Asia Pacific.

Cape said given the group's performance to date and the visibility over the next two months, it expected trading for the year to remain in line with its expectation.

Order book at the end of October was 636 million pounds ($1.01 billion), down 1 percent from the levels as at June 29. ($1 = 0.6279 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)