May 12 Energy services provider Cape Plc
said orders in the first quarter fell sequentially, hurt by
delays in key contracts in the UK and project deferrals at its
Motherwell Bridge unit.
The company's order book during Jan. 1 to April 5 fell to
686 million pounds ($1.07 billion) from 746 million pounds at
the end of December.
Cape, which last year bought Motherwell Bridge, a maker of
storage tank and heat exchanger, said it remained on track to
deliver within expectations for the year.
Cape, which supplies scaffolding, insulation, industrial
cleaning and fire protection services to oil and gas and power
plant operators, sees lower offshore project activity and lower
volumes from coal power station outages in the UK in 2015.
($1 = 0.6421 pounds)
