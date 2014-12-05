BRIEF-HaiNan Pearl River Holdings expects to return profitable in FY 2017 Q1
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 8 million yuan to 18 million yuan
Dec 5 Capelli SA :
* Launches real estate investment in Belval, Luxembourg
* New investment to consist of Twin Towers with 100 apartments and 2,560 square meters of office space
* Works on new investment to begin at end of 2015
* Investment represents total turnover of 38.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xiongan 'concept stocks' fall on promise to fight speculation